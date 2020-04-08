BEAM Asset Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BEAM Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,080 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,222,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,090,518. The company has a market capitalization of $226.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.86. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

