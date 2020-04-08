BEAM Asset Management LLC Sells 3,881 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BEAM Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,248,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,534,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

