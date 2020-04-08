BEAM Asset Management LLC Sells 775 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BEAM Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,086 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

MSFT stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.13. The stock had a trading volume of 48,223,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.88. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $116.13 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,243.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

