Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) to Issue GBX 36 Dividend

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) announced a dividend on Monday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share by the biotechnology company on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:BVXP opened at GBX 3,802 ($50.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39. Bioventix has a 1-year low of GBX 2,587 ($34.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,140 ($54.46). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,543.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,507.89.
Bioventix (LON:BVXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported GBX 69.28 ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bioventix will post 10340.5307691 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bioventix Company Profile
Bioventix PLC manufactures and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for use in blood-testing machines in hospitals and other labs worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications.
