Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) to Issue GBX 36 Dividend

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) announced a dividend on Monday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share by the biotechnology company on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BVXP opened at GBX 3,802 ($50.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39. Bioventix has a 1-year low of GBX 2,587 ($34.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,140 ($54.46). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,543.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,507.89.

Get Bioventix alerts:

Bioventix (LON:BVXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported GBX 69.28 ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bioventix will post 10340.5307691 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Bioventix in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Bioventix Company Profile

Bioventix PLC manufactures and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for use in blood-testing machines in hospitals and other labs worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.