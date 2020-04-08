Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Price Up 10% Over Last 7 Days

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $165,309.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Binance. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 202.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.49 or 0.02942054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00206786 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00049347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00042485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol launched on August 28th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

