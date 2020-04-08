Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Trading 18.7% Higher

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s share price rose 18.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.92, approximately 2,925,881 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,802,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

The firm has a market cap of $507.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

