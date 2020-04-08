Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited operates as an automotive manufacturer in China. The Company’s operating segments are divided primarily into the manufacture and sale of minibuses and automotive components. Its commercial vehicle brands include JinBei and Granse minibuses. The Group is also engaged in the manufacture of diesel engines and gasoline engines for use in minibuses, sedans, SUV and light duty trucks and automotive components. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of BCAUY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 1,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.81. Brilliance China Automotive has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

