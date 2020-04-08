Brokerages Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will post $8.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.84 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $10.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $28.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.78 billion to $31.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.47 billion to $33.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.46.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,927,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,140,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,280. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.