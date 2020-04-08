Brokerages Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.93 Billion

Brokerages expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report $17.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $18.19 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $17.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $72.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.67 billion to $74.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $75.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.81 billion to $76.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.32.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,709,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,838. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.46. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,996,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

