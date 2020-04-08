Brokerages Expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Taubman Centers reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on TCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of TCO stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.14. The stock had a trading volume of 913,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,664. Taubman Centers has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Taubman Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 903,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after buying an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

