Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBU. CIBC upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $27.06. 43,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.70. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $46.88.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($2.67). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 949.0% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

