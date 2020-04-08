BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE:RA traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.27. 325,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,012. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $23.00.

Get BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT alerts:

About BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.