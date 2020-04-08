BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.
Shares of NYSE:RA traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.27. 325,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,012. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $23.00.
About BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT
