Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) COO Brandon Ribar Acquires 82,355 Shares

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) COO Brandon Ribar bought 82,355 shares of Capital Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,295.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,795.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CSU traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 256,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,625. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19. Capital Senior Living Co. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $5.64.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $108.69 million for the quarter. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 240.37%. Research analysts predict that Capital Senior Living Co. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

