Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,200 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 289.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,383,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,797,000 after buying an additional 18,734 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 23.8% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 82,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,199,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,426,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

