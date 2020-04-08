Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $14.44 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,890,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,823. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.10. The company has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

