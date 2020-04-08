Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $17.23 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,436 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 43.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 60,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 84,955 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 198,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $41.74. 22,657,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,891,539. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

