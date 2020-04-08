Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,531 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of VF worth $11,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of VF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VF stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,089,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.52.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

