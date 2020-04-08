Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,545 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 450.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,152,345,000 after acquiring an additional 833,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $57.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,222,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,090,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $226.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.86.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

