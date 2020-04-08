Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,044 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,044 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $165.13. 48,223,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. The company has a market cap of $1,243.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $116.13 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

