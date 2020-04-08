Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Takes $7.36 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.26.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.99. 12,196,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,516,814. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average is $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $191,881.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,408 shares of company stock worth $5,284,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.