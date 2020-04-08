Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading Up 19.7%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was up 19.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.15, approximately 1,663,172 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,699,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.

The stock has a market cap of $153.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $527.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Chico’s FAS’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,800.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 253,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

