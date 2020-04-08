Churchill China (LON:CHH) Issues Earnings Results

Churchill China (LON:CHH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 81.70 ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 78.10 ($1.03) by GBX 3.60 ($0.05), Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON:CHH traded up GBX 102.50 ($1.35) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,360 ($17.89). The stock had a trading volume of 5,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586. Churchill China has a 52 week low of GBX 605 ($7.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,060 ($27.10). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,446.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,679.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.99 million and a PE ratio of 18.94.
Churchill China Company Profile
