Churchill China (LON:CHH) Issues Earnings Results

Churchill China (LON:CHH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 81.70 ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 78.10 ($1.03) by GBX 3.60 ($0.05), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:CHH traded up GBX 102.50 ($1.35) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,360 ($17.89). The stock had a trading volume of 5,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586. Churchill China has a 52 week low of GBX 605 ($7.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,060 ($27.10). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,446.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,679.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.99 million and a PE ratio of 18.94.

Churchill China Company Profile

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products for retail, hospitality, and household markets worldwide. It offers ceramic tabletop products, such as cups, plates, bowls, accessories, jugs, trays and boards, saucers, cookware, beverage pots, chips mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, stands and risers, mugs, sugar bowls, counter servingware, cutlery, pepper and salt products, crates and carriers, glassware, bud vases, butter blocks/pads, knives, spoons, lids, forks, sachet holders, egg cups, ashtrays, and vinegar/oil bottles.

