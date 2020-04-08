Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $734.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to post $734.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $758.80 million and the lowest is $717.00 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $719.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair upgraded Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.91.

In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $704,464.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 65,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,842.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,898,952.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CTXS traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $146.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,237. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $150.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

