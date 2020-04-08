Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Trading 19.8% Higher

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s stock price traded up 19.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.56 and last traded at $13.47, 540,670 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 311,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Cohu from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $565.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. Research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Cohu’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $346,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,131.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 42,178 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

