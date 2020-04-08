Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 471,586 Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,084,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,586 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Cannae worth $36,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNNE. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $33,476,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,340,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,964,000 after acquiring an additional 567,189 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at $10,949,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,211,000 after buying an additional 240,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $617,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 233,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,220,462.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNNE. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Cannae stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 405,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.91. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter. Cannae had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

