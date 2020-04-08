Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $52,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 22,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.26.

Shares of MA stock traded up $11.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.95. 5,686,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,502,748. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,088 shares of company stock worth $126,046,303 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.