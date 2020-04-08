Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 304,147 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,032,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304,147 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of U.S. Bancorp worth $70,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 94.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 54,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 317,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.65. 7,236,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,855,324. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

