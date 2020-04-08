Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $194.82. 6,092,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,564,296. The company has a market capitalization of $192.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.29 and its 200 day moving average is $222.45.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

