Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,939 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 223,214 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $137,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,330,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.13. 48,223,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,243.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $116.13 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

