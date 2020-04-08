Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,632 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $21,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.49. 5,663,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,338,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.06.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.71.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

