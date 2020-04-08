Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $115.48 Million Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,133,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,474 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 2.2% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $115,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after buying an additional 2,944,110 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,408,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,567,000 after purchasing an additional 310,440 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,545,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,827 shares of company stock worth $8,283,883. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SO traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,636,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,291,930. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

