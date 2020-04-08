Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $52.27 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,459 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Starbucks worth $52,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.57. 10,306,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,804,904. The company has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.87.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.