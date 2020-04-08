Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 757 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,653,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,784. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.85.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.