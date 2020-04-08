Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,635 shares during the quarter. Polaris Industries makes up about 1.2% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $60,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PII. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,353,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,673,000 after acquiring an additional 62,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,007,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,461,000 after buying an additional 31,821 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 884,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,935,000 after buying an additional 168,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Polaris Industries by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,795,000 after purchasing an additional 461,218 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 638,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,917,000 after acquiring an additional 73,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush cut shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Polaris Industries stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.89. 1,363,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,759. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

In related news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.