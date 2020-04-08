Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $23.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,210.28. 1,972,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,945. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,254.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,315.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market cap of $754.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Nomura boosted their price target on Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.90.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock worth $140,280,403 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

