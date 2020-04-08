Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Sells $128,687.00 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 988 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $128,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.38. 2,164,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,899. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.79. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $87.63 and a 1 year high of $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,570,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

