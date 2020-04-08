CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CVS Health by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,531,000 after buying an additional 209,283 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.41. 8,557,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,779,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.16.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.