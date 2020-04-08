David B. Berger Sells 2,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,970.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TNDM traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.18. The stock had a trading volume of 807,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,367. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.87 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $91.65.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.22 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.