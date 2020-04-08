Denarius (D) Market Cap Reaches $526,133.38

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Denarius has a market cap of $526,133.38 and approximately $694.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000984 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. In the last week, Denarius has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,300,766 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The official website for Denarius is denarius.io

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

