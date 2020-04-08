Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Trading 20.8% Higher

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) shares traded up 20.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.19, 1,478,907 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 793,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DENN. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.
The company has a market cap of $507.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73.
In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,887,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 553,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,271 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,033,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.
About Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.
