Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Trading 20.8% Higher

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) shares traded up 20.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.19, 1,478,907 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 793,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DENN. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

The company has a market cap of $507.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 21.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,887,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 553,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,271 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,033,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

