Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Up 20.3%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) shot up 20.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $27.79, 38,703,609 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 129% from the average session volume of 16,929,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 611.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

