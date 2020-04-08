Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.
Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -260.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.
Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $544.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.24.
Several brokerages have commented on DHC. TheStreet downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.
