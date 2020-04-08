Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -260.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $544.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DHC. TheStreet downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.