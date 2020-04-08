DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:KTF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. 221,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,760. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

