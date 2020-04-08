DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE KSM traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,689. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $12.77.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

