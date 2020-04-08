Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Trading Up 19.8%

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) was up 19.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.89 and last traded at $28.78, approximately 1,021,925 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 759,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

