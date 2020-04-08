Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Trading 19.3% Higher

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s stock price traded up 19.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.71, 628,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 561,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Ebix in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $448.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.91 million. Ebix had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

In other Ebix news, Director Neil D. Eckert bought 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $57,843.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,970.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Raina bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.87 per share, with a total value of $437,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,777,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,619,370.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 190,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,437 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 43.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the third quarter worth $204,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 18.4% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 32,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the third quarter worth $311,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

