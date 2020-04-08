Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem Sells 22,850 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.34, for a total value of $4,623,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,158,943.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $12.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.05. 1,575,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,096. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.81. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $154.52 and a 12-month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 13,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

