Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Up 18.7%

Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) traded up 18.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.23 and last traded at $34.05, 4,777,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 6,946,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Enphase Energy from to in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company’s revenue was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $227,325.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,456.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $96,802,413.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,876,631 shares of company stock worth $99,557,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16,445.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

