Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Up 18.7%

Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) traded up 18.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.23 and last traded at $34.05, 4,777,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 6,946,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Enphase Energy from to in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.
The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $227,325.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,456.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $96,802,413.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,876,631 shares of company stock worth $99,557,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16,445.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
