Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Goyal Kruti Patel Sells 3,399 Shares

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Goyal Kruti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $169,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,943,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,126. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $71.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Etsy from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

