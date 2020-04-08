European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) to Issue GBX 1.76 Dividend

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON EAT opened at GBX 81.75 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.73. European Assets Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 119.40 ($1.57).

In other European Assets Trust news, insider Julia Bond bought 13,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £9,956.47 ($13,097.17). Also, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE bought 12,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,946.09 ($13,083.52). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 76,556 shares of company stock worth $5,420,256.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

